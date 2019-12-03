'Brexiteers have been shamed into staying in the closet', Brexit Party MEP claims

Belinda de Lucy argued that Brexiteers have been "demonised and censored".

During the Brexit Cross Question with Iain Dale, a caller asked Belinda de Lucy what the best thing about leaving the EU would be.

de Lucy, Brexit Party MEP for South East England, replied: "It's so difficult to just say one thing - there are so many.

"The most obvious is saving billions, the amount that is wasted and mismanaged in the EU is verging on criminal.

"I spend my weeks in Brussels and Strasbourg.

'Brexiteers have been shamed into staying in the closet', Brexit Party MEP claims. Picture: LBC

"I see how much they waste money on forums and quangos and groups to chat about this and groups to chat about that and sending people off to Jamaica to talk about climate change and give people £300 a day just for clocking into work.

It's a disgusting, waste of taxpayers money."

Iain Dale asked why she is there if she despises the institution so much.

de Lucy replied: "You know, we have been completely demonised and censored, Brexiteers.

"We have been shamed into staying in the closet and not being able to speak our minds in this horrible hostile environment that the Lib Dems and Labour have created.

"This has given us a wonderful platform to talk about the benefits of Brexit and also to expose the flaws of the EU firsthand while we're in Parliament and I'm telling you the mismanagement of our taxpayers money is disgusting.

We need it rediverted to our regions that so desperately need it."