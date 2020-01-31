This caller has a VERY bizarre way of celebrating Brexit tonight

31 January 2020, 10:01

Iain Dale was asking how people were marking Brexit tonight - and he certainly wasn't expecting what this caller told him.

The UK leaves the European Union at 11pm, with Nigel Farage hosting a Brexit celebration in Parliament Square.

Syed spoke about how the country needs to be optimistic, but when Iain asked how he would be marking the occasion, he received the most bizarre answer.

Iain Dale was baffled by what Syed told him
Iain Dale was baffled by what Syed told him. Picture: LBC

He won't be having a glass of champagne, or celebrating at a party. He'll be doing one of his favourite things - driving twice around the M25.

Watch the remarkable call at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

James O'Brien's Brexit Day monologue is a must-watch for Remainers AND Brexiters

James O'Brien's Brexit Day monologue is a must-watch for Remainers AND Brexiters

Gareth Bale: Zinedine Zidane rules out forward's Tottenham move from Real Madrid

First two cases of coronavirus confirmed in UK

Nick Ferrari spoke to Michael Gove on Brexit Day

Chlorinated chicken will NOT be sold in the UK, Michael Gove insists