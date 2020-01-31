This caller has a VERY bizarre way of celebrating Brexit tonight

Iain Dale was asking how people were marking Brexit tonight - and he certainly wasn't expecting what this caller told him.

The UK leaves the European Union at 11pm, with Nigel Farage hosting a Brexit celebration in Parliament Square.

Syed spoke about how the country needs to be optimistic, but when Iain asked how he would be marking the occasion, he received the most bizarre answer.

He won't be having a glass of champagne, or celebrating at a party. He'll be doing one of his favourite things - driving twice around the M25.

