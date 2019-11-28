LBC caller asks question to Iain Dale's panel that should be put to all politicians

A caller to Iain Dale's Cross Question put a brilliant question to the panel: when was the last time they changed their mind on a major issue?

Lewis from Stoke-on-Trent is 19 and will be able to vote for the first time in the upcoming General Election. But he admits he has become disillusioned by the way MPs are so stuck in their ways.

So he asked the panel that included former Defence Secretary Michael Fallon when the last time they changed their mind was.

Iain loved the question. Here's how the panel responded:

Sir Michael Fallon, Former Defence Secretary and former Conservative MP

I changed my mind on capital punishment. It was quite common when I joined parliament in the mid-80s for Conservative MPs to be in favour of it. I've changed my mind on it, not least because of some of the unsafe convictions that followed some of the terrorist atrocities that we saw in the 70s.

Matthew Elliott, Former Chief Executive of Vote Leave

I set up Big Brother Watch in 2009 for civil liberties, against CCTV and ID cards. That was before the tech revolution and big tech companies having lots of data about people. I'm definitely not as civil libertarian as I was.

Siobhan Benita, Liberal Democrat Candidate for Mayor of London

I can think of two things. One is Heathrow expansion. I used to be in favour, but now I'm absolutely not. If you believe there is a climate crisis, then that has to run through all of your policies. The other is legalisation of cannabis. I absolutely believe it is the right thing for the safety of people.

Laura Parker, Momentum's National Coordinator

I can't think of any.

