Caller labels employer's decision to sack man filmed accosting Chris Whitty as 'absolutely correct'

1 July 2021, 22:27

By Sam Sholli

The decision by an employer to sack a man who was filmed accosting Professor Chris Whitty was "absolutely correct", a caller has told LBC.

The call from Charlotte in Weston-super-Mare comes after a video emerged online which showed the Chief Medical Officer for England being accosted by two men.

One of the two men, Lewis Hughes, has said he has lost his job as an estate agent after the incident.

In response to the video, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "I’m shocked at seeing the despicable harassment of Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty.

"I condemn the behaviour of these thugs. Our hard-working public servants should not have to face this kind of intimidation on our streets and we will not tolerate it."

Speaking of what happened to Professor Whitty, Charlotte said: "We know that when we post things on social media it does leave a footprint. And, like it or not, that's there for life.

"And I think our actions do have consequences, whether that's in 'real life' or social media."

She went on to say that it was "absolutely correct" for Lewis Hughes to lose his job.

Charlotte also said: "I hate the way the word 'banter' is just thrown around these days to excuse people of certain behaviours."

