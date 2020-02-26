Caller confronts RMT boss Mick Cash over South Western Railway strikes

Following South Western Railway's (SWR) announcement of further strike action, caller confronted RMT's Mick Cash over strikes stopping young people from getting to work.

SWR have confirmed they will walk out in dispute over the future of guards on trains between 9-10 March and 12-13 March.

The caller said, "I feel for the youngsters that are commuting into London. It's alright for some of the commuters that can afford it, but the youngsters have to get to work and it's just not fair on them to have to try and get to work and they can't. So if there is anything you can do to help move it along it would be terrific."

Mick Cash responded, "It is deeply frustrating and I agree with you about young people in particular suffering worse as a result of this industrial action.

Our members don't want to do this despite the fact they have voted six times but they are determined because they know that if they don't stand up to this company that they will see the end of a guard on the train.

They know passengers don't want that and they certainly don't."

This is the sixth time operator's staff have voted for industrial action in the past two-and-a-half-years.