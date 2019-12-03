Candidates from the four major parties reveal what they'd like to say to Trump

3 December 2019, 15:32

Iain Dale asked what they would say to Trump if they saw him during his UK visit.

President Trump has arrived in the UK,

Iain Dale, reading a text from a listener, asked the panelists what the first thing is they'd tell President Trump.

Paul Scully, a Conservative, said: "Don't get involved in the UK election but let's start a trade deal as soon as we can."

Denis MacShane, a Labour supporter, responded: "I'd say, Donny, old son, don't tweet for 24 hours. Try reading something called a book."

Sir Ed Davey of the Lib Dems replied: "The climate emergency is a real threat to the United States and the rest of the world. Please, please change your policy on climate change."

Belinda de Lucy said: "Thank you for support and belief in our country via Brexit - but please watch your language. Trump, your country deserves better than that."

You can watch the entire Brexit Cross Question here.

