Candidates from the four major parties reveal what they'd like to say to Trump
3 December 2019, 15:32
Iain Dale asked what they would say to Trump if they saw him during his UK visit.
President Trump has arrived in the UK,
Iain Dale, reading a text from a listener, asked the panelists what the first thing is they'd tell President Trump.
Paul Scully, a Conservative, said: "Don't get involved in the UK election but let's start a trade deal as soon as we can."
Denis MacShane, a Labour supporter, responded: "I'd say, Donny, old son, don't tweet for 24 hours. Try reading something called a book."
Sir Ed Davey of the Lib Dems replied: "The climate emergency is a real threat to the United States and the rest of the world. Please, please change your policy on climate change."
Belinda de Lucy said: "Thank you for support and belief in our country via Brexit - but please watch your language. Trump, your country deserves better than that."
You can watch the entire Brexit Cross Question here.