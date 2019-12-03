Candidates from the four major parties reveal what they'd like to say to Trump

Iain Dale asked what they would say to Trump if they saw him during his UK visit.

President Trump has arrived in the UK,

Iain Dale, reading a text from a listener, asked the panelists what the first thing is they'd tell President Trump.

Paul Scully, a Conservative, said: "Don't get involved in the UK election but let's start a trade deal as soon as we can."

Denis MacShane, a Labour supporter, responded: "I'd say, Donny, old son, don't tweet for 24 hours. Try reading something called a book."

Sir Ed Davey of the Lib Dems replied: "The climate emergency is a real threat to the United States and the rest of the world. Please, please change your policy on climate change."

Belinda de Lucy said: "Thank you for support and belief in our country via Brexit - but please watch your language. Trump, your country deserves better than that."

