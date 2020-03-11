Coronavirus anxiety: Caller reveals how Covid-19 is making his mental health worse

11 March 2020, 12:21

By Adrian Sherling

This caller revealed how the worries about coronavirus has given him huge anxiety and mental health issues.

Brett called Iain Dale and revealed that he is autistic and suffers from anxiety - something that has got much worse since the Covid-19 crisis.

He said his hands have become raw from washing his hands up to 24 times per day, while the worry is making his life "horrific".

Speaking to Iain Dale, he said: "I'm looking at two hours sleep per night if I'm lucky. I'm having cold sweats all the time. It's absolutely horrific.

"I'm sitting here thinking is my wedding going to go ahead, are my mother and father going to be ok? Is my wife going to be ok? I'm absolutely petrified.

Iain Dale heard this powerful call from Brett over his coronavirus anxiety
Iain Dale heard this powerful call from Brett over his coronavirus anxiety. Picture: LBC / PA

"She went out tonight with a couple of friends for an Italian meal and I blew a gasket, saying she should be keeping it to a minimum and not mix with people. It's taken to an extreme.

"I bought some surgical alcohol and made my own hand gel because you can't buy any. I've rubbed my hands so hard with it, my hands are so dry they are starting to crack and bleed.

"This thing is totally destroying my life."

It's a very powerful conversation about the real-life effects of coronavirus on mental health. Watch it in full at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Rishi Sunak announced a war on potholes in the Budget

Budget at a glance: How Rishi Sunak's spending spree will affect you
James O'Brien gave his response to the Tories u-turn on austerity

Budget 2020: James O'Brien's reaction to the end of austerity

Coronavirus: Number of UK cases rises to 456

Coronavirus: Gomorrah actor and family trapped at home with infected body