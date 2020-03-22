Coronavirus: Heartwarming act of kindness by shop owner to LBC's Simon Marks

By Seán Hickey

LBC broadcaster Simon Marks shared a heartwarming act of kindness he was gifted recently amid the coronavirus crisis.

He told Iain Dale his difficulty in trying to get groceries for his parents- both of whom suffer from Alzheimer's and live in a care home.

Simon tweeted out a call to arms to try and find someone who would deliver groceries for his parents, and was shocked by the results.

The Washington correspondent told of farmers as far away as Kent had been in touch to support his parents.

The most touching story however, had been from a shop owner in Islington who helped Simon to no end.

Listen to Simon's story above.