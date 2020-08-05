UK has dealt with coronavirus better than Germany, caller tells Iain Dale

By Adrian Sherling

This caller told Iain Dale he is so disappointed by the way Germany and the UK have handled coronavirus that he's sold his houses and is moving to Vietnam.

Jeff called in from Munich, sounding genuinely upset at the lacklustre response of the two European countries and said he wanted to live in a country that dealt with the pandemic properly.

Speaking to Iain Dale, he said: "I don't think that any European country is dealing with this in any fashion which is valuable. There is going to be a second spike.

"So what I've decided to do is sell my house in Britain and to give up my job in Germany and move away to somewhere I can be safe in the winter."

Iain Dale's caller said the UK had supported its people during the pandemic better than Germany. Picture: PA / LBC

Iain pointed out that many people hold Germany up as a country who have handled the coronavirus pandemic rather well, but Jeff insisted: "I think Germany have handled it pretty appallingly.

"They haven't supported people who they should have supported. Germany have given me no support whatsoever. 14 weeks in lockdown... nothing.

"My savings are down to the ground and I've got nothing to thank Germany for at all. I think Britain has done a much better job of supporting its people than Germany has."

Hear his full explanation at the top of the page.