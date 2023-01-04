Ian Payne 10pm - 1am
Cross Question 04/01 | Watch Again
4 January 2023, 21:29
Watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Caroline Pidgeon - Leader of the Liberal Democrats in the London Assembly
- Keith Prince - Conservative Member of the London Assembly for Havering and Redbridge
- Suzanne Evans - Political commentator, director of the public affairs consultancy Political Insight & former deputy chairman of UKIP
- Lewis Goodall - LBC presenter & co-host of the podcast The News Agents
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube, Facebook and Global Player.