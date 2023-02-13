Cross Question 13/02 | Watch Again

By Madeleine Wilson

Iain Dale was joined by:

Sir Nicholas Soames – former Conservative MP for Mid Sussex and Crawley, and grandson of Sir Winston Churchill

Munira Wilson – Liberal Democrat MP for Twickenham and Liberal Democrat spokesperson for education

Shabnam Nasimi– former Policy Special Adviser to the Minister of Afghan Resettlement, and Founder and Executive Director of Conservative Friends of Afghanistan

John Crace – Parliamentary sketch writer for The Guardian

