Cross Question 22/11/2022 - Watch again

22 November 2022, 21:15

Watch Tuesday's Cross Question again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Lucy Powell - Labour MP for Manchester Central and Shadow Culture Secretary

Greg Smith - Conservative MP for Buckingham

Harriet Sergeant - Journalist, author and research fellow for the Centre for Policy Studies think-tank

Ash Sarkar - Senior Editor of Novara Media

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale 21/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/11 | Watch Again

cq

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/11 | Watch again

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Iain EU

Iain Dale: It was never fair that only people from EU should have free access to UK

Iain Dale Cross Question 09/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale 08/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale 07/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/11 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/11 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/10 | Watch Again

Iain Dale's Cross Question 26/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

Iain Dale Cross Question 24/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Liz Truss after her resignation statement today

Analysis by Iain Dale: Tories must get a grip or face election wipeout - but the die may already be cast
Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/10 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/10 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

The royals attend their first banquet with Charles as king

Kate stuns in Princess Diana's tiara as she attends King Charles' first state banquet

Manchester United's owners may be ready to sell the club

Manchester United owners to explore sale of club as Glazers look for new investment

1

Heartbroken families pay tribute to two teenagers killed when Nissan ploughed into crowd during late night 'car meet'
“Labour’s changed from the Corbin era" Lord Blunkett told Andrew Marr

Lord David Blunkett tells Andrew Marr that Keir Starmer has learnt from "what didn't work" after Labour's 2010 defeat
Alamy / LBC

Fifa tells Qatar to stop preventing fans from bringing items featuring rainbow symbol into World Cup stadiums
Ronaldo has left Manchester United after two spells at the Old Trafford club

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect after bombshell interview
Harry Kane; FA decided to drop OneLove armband.

England subject to 'extreme blackmail’ by FIFA to dump OneLove armbands, German FA claims

Just Stop Oil protester Emily Brocklebank arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court

Van Gogh painting ‘may have increased in value after protest’ Lawyer for Just Stop Oil activists tells trial
Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer is 'utterly determined' to stick to anti-immigration and pro-Brexit politics