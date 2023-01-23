Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Cross Question 23/01 | Watch Again
23 January 2023, 21:26
You can watch Monday's Cross Question again in full here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Sir Martin Sorrell – Founder and Executive Chairman of S4 Capital and Founder of WPP
- Jackie Doyle-Price – Conservative MP for Thurrock and former Minister of State for Industry
- Richard Thomson – SNP MP for Gordon and SNP Spokesperson for International Trade, Wales and Northern Ireland
- Zoe Williams – The Guardian columnist
