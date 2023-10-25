Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch Again

25 October 2023, 21:45

Cross Question 25/10 | Watch again

Yaman Mohammed

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Rachel Shabi - Columnist for The Guardian
  • Lord Stewart Jackson - Conservative peer
  • Cindy Yu - Assistant Editor for The Spectator
  • Ali Milani - Chair of Labour Muslim Network

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

