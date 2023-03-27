Nick Abbot 10pm - 1am
Cross Question 27/03 | Watch Again
27 March 2023, 21:30
You can watch Monday's Cross Question here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Lisa Nandy – Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, and Labour MP for Wigan.
- Sir Robert Buckland – Conservative MP for South Swindon, former Lord Chancellor and former Secretary of State for Wales, and Justice.
- Ben Nunn – former Director of Communications to Sir Keir Starmer and the Labour Party.
- Annabel Denham – Deputy Comment Editor of the Daily Telegraph.
