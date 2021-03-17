Cross Question with Iain Dale | Live 8pm

Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
17 March 2021, 15:02 | Updated: 17 March 2021, 15:03
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.
The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:
- SNP MP John Nicolson
- Government adviser and writer Nimco Ali
- Political & Women's Rights Activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu
- Leader of the Reform Party Richard Tice
You can get involved by calling LBC on 0345 60 60 973.
Tweet @LBC or text 84850.
Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.
You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.