Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

10 November 2021, 14:18

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.

- Charlotte Proudman, Human Rights Barrister at Goldsmith Chambers, specialising in violence against women and girls

- Brendan Clarke Smith, Conservative MP for Bassetlaw

- Matthew Goodwin, Professor of Politics at Rutherford College, University of Kent and author

- Shahrar Ali, Green Party spokesperson on Policing and Domestic Safety

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

