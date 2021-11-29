Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11 | Watch Live from 8PM

29 November 2021, 15:02

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale is joined tonight for the agenda-setting debate show by:

Robert Buckland - Conservative MP for South Swindon and former Justice Secretary

Frances O'Grady - General Secretary of the TUC

Khalid Mahmood - Labour MP for Birmingham Perry Barr

Madeline Grant - Columnist and Parliamentary Sketch writer at the Telegraph

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube, Facebook and Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Exclusive
Watch again: Insulate Britain leader Liam Norton takes your calls

Watch again: Insulate Britain leader Liam Norton takes your calls

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/11 | Watch again

Boris Johnson is 'one of the world's great communicators', says Dame Andrea Leadsom

Boris Johnson is 'one of the world's great communicators', says Dame Andrea Leadsom

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale tears into Boris Johnson's 'complete shambles' of a CBI speech

Iain Dale tears into Boris Johnson's 'complete shambles' of a CBI speech

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11 | Watch again

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch again

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes

Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale on Sunday 14/11 | Watch again

Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE

Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale says it has been a truly unedifying and disastrous week for the Conservative Party.

LBC Views: It comes to something when John Major and David Mellor lecture about sleaze

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/11 | Watch again

MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims

MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/11 | Watch again

Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'

Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/11 | Watch again

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/11 | Watch again

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Barbados will become the world's youngest republic at midnight on 30 November

Barbados drops Queen as head of state to become republic

Emma Smart has been on hunger strike for two weeks

Insulate Britain protester on hunger strike moved to hospital wing of prison
Jack Dorsey co-founded Twitter in 2006

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey resigns as chief executive

The booster vaccination programme will be extended to all adults, it has been confirmed.

Covid-19 booster jabs: Who is eligible and how can you book?

Javid has announced there are now 11 UK cases of the Omicron variant

Five cases of Omicron variant found in England taking total UK infections to 11
Professor Jonathan Van-Tam gave the update on the booster programme live from Downing Street.

All adults to be offered Covid booster jab to fight Omicron variant
The Commons Standards Committee has set out its proposals in the wake of the Owen Paterson saga

No 'excessive' personal attacks or paid consultancy: Plans to fight MP sleaze published
Keon was stabbed in Handsworth, Birmingham

Boy, 14, among five teenagers jailed for combined 83 years over Keon Lincoln's killing
LBC Political Editor Theo Usherwood gives his view

LBC Views: If Omicron resists the vaccine, Ministers have flexibility to go much further
Downing Street has confirmed schools will not break up for the Christmas holidays early

Downing Street confirms schools won't break up early for Christmas amid Omicron fears