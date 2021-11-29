Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11 | Watch Live from 8PM

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale is joined tonight for the agenda-setting debate show by:

Robert Buckland - Conservative MP for South Swindon and former Justice Secretary

Frances O'Grady - General Secretary of the TUC

Khalid Mahmood - Labour MP for Birmingham Perry Barr

Madeline Grant - Columnist and Parliamentary Sketch writer at the Telegraph

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube, Facebook and Global Player.