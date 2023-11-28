Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/11| Watch Again
28 November 2023, 21:24
Cross Question | Watch Again 28/11
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Catherine West - Shadow Minister for Asia and the Pacific & Labour MP for Hornsey and Wood Green
- Brendan Clarke-Smith - Conservative MP for Bassetlaw
- Vicky Pryce - Chief Economics Advisor at the Centre for Economics and Business Research, former Head of the UK's Government Economics Service & author of the book 'Greekonomics'
- Angus Parsad-Wyatt - Chief executive of Conservative Home
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.