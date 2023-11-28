Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/11| Watch Again

28 November 2023, 21:24

Cross Question | Watch Again 28/11

By Anna Rees

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Catherine West - Shadow Minister for Asia and the Pacific & Labour MP for Hornsey and Wood Green
  • Brendan Clarke-Smith - Conservative MP for Bassetlaw
  • Vicky Pryce - Chief Economics Advisor at the Centre for Economics and Business Research, former Head of the UK's Government Economics Service & author of the book 'Greekonomics'
  • Angus Parsad-Wyatt - Chief executive of Conservative Home

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 15/11 | Watch Again

Ali Miraj CQ

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 14/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/11 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 1/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/10 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 9/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 4/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 3/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 2/10 | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Scobie's book has accidentally printed with the name of a royal in the passage discussing concern about Archie's skin colour

Omid Scobie denies being responsible as royal 'mistakenly named as racist who asked about Archie's skin colour' in book
Some 100,000 people are affected by alopecia, according to the National Institute for Health.

'I'm seriously thinking of getting them tattooed': Louis Theroux shares alopecia update as hair loss affects his eyebrows
The lyric sheet sold for £89,000.

David Bowie's handwritten lyrics for Rock n' Roll Suicide and Suffragette City sell at auction for £89k
Sir Alex has left the £3.5m home he shared with late wife Cathy

Sir Alex Ferguson moves into new £1.2m Cheshire home to be close to son after wife Cathy dies
Lianne Sharabi, 48, and daughters Noiya, 16 and Yahel, 13, were killed by Hamas, while Eli is still in captivity

British families of Hamas hostages say UK government has 'abandoned' them

It is reported that William fell for her instantly when he saw Kate on the catwalk.

The Crown recreates 'knockout' moment Kate caught William's eye whilst modelling see-through knitted dress
Scobie's book has accidentally printed with the name of a royal in the passage discussing concern about Archie's skin colour

Royal 'mistakenly named as racist who asked about Archie's skin colour' as Omid Scobie's book pulled over error
Ruth Perry took her own life after a critical Ofsted inspection

Headteacher who took own life after critical Ofsted report 'was tearful and could not speak' during inspection
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/11 | Watch again

Taylor Swift 'turned down an invitation to perform at Charles' coronation'

Taylor Swift 'turned down offer to perform at King Charles' coronation' as monarch 'doesn't have enough gravitas'