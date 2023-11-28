Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/11| Watch Again

By Anna Rees

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Catherine West - Shadow Minister for Asia and the Pacific & Labour MP for Hornsey and Wood Green

Brendan Clarke-Smith - Conservative MP for Bassetlaw

Vicky Pryce - Chief Economics Advisor at the Centre for Economics and Business Research, former Head of the UK's Government Economics Service & author of the book 'Greekonomics'

Angus Parsad-Wyatt - Chief executive of Conservative Home

