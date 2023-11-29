Ali Miraj 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11| Watch Again
29 November 2023, 21:38
Iain Dale hosts Cross Question | Watch Again 29/11
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Stella Creasy - Labour MP for Walthamstow
- Guto Harri - Host of the Global podcast 'Unprecedented'
- Jim Shannon - DUP MP for Strangford
- Martha Gill - Columnist for the Evening Standard
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.