Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11| Watch Again

29 November 2023, 21:38

Iain Dale hosts Cross Question | Watch Again 29/11

Yaman Mohammed

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Stella Creasy - Labour MP for Walthamstow
  • Guto Harri - Host of the Global podcast 'Unprecedented'
  • Jim Shannon - DUP MP for Strangford
  • Martha Gill - Columnist for the Evening Standard

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/11| Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 15/11 | Watch Again

Ali Miraj CQ

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 14/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/11 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 1/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/10 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/10 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 9/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 4/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 3/10 | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sunak, who met Rwandan leader Paul Kagame in May, has vowed to plough on with the scheme

Fears grow Rwanda will abandon migrant deal after series of setbacks blocking deportations

Mr Shannon compared grey squirrels to Hamas

'I favour pest control': DUP MP who called grey squirrels 'the Hamas of the squirrel world' explains bizarre comparison
The Cold Weather Payment scheme has been triggered

Cold Weather Payments to be paid out to over 280 postcode areas - are you eligible for cash help?
An entertainment group wants to bring the Sphere to London

Will London get a Vegas Sphere after all? Michael Gove weighs up wading into planning row after Khan blocks plans
Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May attend a screening of 'The Grand Tour' season 3

The Grand Tour set to end as 'Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May leave show'

Owen Farrell has stepped back from the national team

England rugby captain Owen Farrell steps back from national team amid mental health struggle, as colleagues rally round
Doorbell footage showed Brianna Ghey leaving home for the last time

Heartbreaking moment Brianna Ghey left home for last time as texts 'show teenagers plot murder'
Ruth Perry took her own life after a critical Ofsted report

Ofsted inspector 'had mocking tone' as he met with emotional headteacher who took own life after critical report
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/11 | Watch again

Havering Council has scrapped the Hanukkah plans

Fury as east London council scraps plans to install Hanukkah menorah over fears of 'inflaming community tensions'