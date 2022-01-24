Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

24 January 2022, 14:44

By Seán Hickey

Cross Question is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch live here.

Tonight, Iain Dale is joined for the agenda-setting debate programme by:

  • Dr Dan Poulter – Conservative MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich and Vice Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus
  • Sir David Lidington – Chair of RUSI, former Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and former Secretary of State for Justice
  • Ellie Mae O’Hagan – Director of the CLASS think tank and political commentator
  • Alex Thomas – Programme Director at the Institute for Government and former Director at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

