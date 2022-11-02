Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/11 | Watch Again

2 November 2022, 21:55

By Abbie Reynolds

Watch Wednesday's Cross Question again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Nickie Aiken - Conservative MP for the Cities of London and Westminster & former leader of Westminster Council
  • Stephen Flynn - SNP MP for Aberdeen South, who speaks for the party on Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
  • Alys Denby - Deputy Editor at CapX & former Conservative adviser
  • Denise Headley - Broadcaster, commentator and host of The Headley Highlight

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it live on Global Player.

