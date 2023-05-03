Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/05 | Watch Again
3 May 2023, 21:33
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Jamie Driscoll – Labour Mayor of the North of Tyne Combined Authority
- Sir Peter Bottomley - Conservative MP for Worthing West - who is the Father of the House
- Inaya Folarin Iman – Director and Founder of the Equiano Project
- Oliver Kamm – journalist, author and The Times columnist
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.