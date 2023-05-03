Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/05 | Watch Again

3 May 2023, 21:33

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/05 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Jamie Driscoll – Labour Mayor of the North of Tyne Combined Authority
  • Sir Peter Bottomley - Conservative MP for Worthing West - who is the Father of the House
  • Inaya Folarin Iman – Director and Founder of the Equiano Project
  • Oliver Kamm – journalist, author and The Times columnist

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.

