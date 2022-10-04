Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/10 | Watch again

4 October 2022, 21:42

By Abbie Reynolds

Cross Question was live from the Conservative party conference in Birmingham. Watch again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Daniel Kawczynski - Conservative MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham
  • Salma Shah - Political commentator - and a former special advisor to Sajid Javid while he was Home Secretary
  • Dr Nile Gardiner - Director of 'The Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom' at The Heritage Foundation think-tank in Washington, D.C.

You can get involved by calling LBC on 0345 60 60 973.

Tweet @LBC or text 84850.

Cross Question with Iain Dale will is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

