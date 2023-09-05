Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/09 | Watch Again

5 September 2023, 21:19

Watch again | Iain Dale hosts Cross Question 05/09

By Anna Fox

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Jeremy Corbyn – Independent MP for Islington North and former Leader of the Labour Party
  • Danny Kruger – Conservative MP for Devizes
  • Sarah Southern – former Special Advisor to Prime Minister David Cameron
  • Mona Siddiqui – Professor of Islamic and Inter-religious Studies at the University of Edinburgh

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/09 | Watch Again

SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Iain Dale

'It’s prosperous, frankly': Iain Dale disagrees with Labour's claim that doctors' strikes are not tied to waiting lists

Iain Dale

‘They don’t deserve to be in government’, says Iain Dale as Tory Peer considers supporting Labour in next election

Iain Dale

'Language has consequences': Iain Dale reviews Lee Anderson's 'irresponsible' language directed towards migrants

Iain Dale

Bibby Stockholm is 'a death trap', warns fire safety expert as first 15 migrants board controversial barge

Iain Dale

‘This is a very expensive way to be cruel’: Green Party Spokesperson takes aim at Bibby Stockholm barge

Cross Q

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch Again

Cross Q

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/08 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/07 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/07 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch Again

cross question

Cross Question with Iain Dale18/07 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/07 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/07 | Watch Again

Iain Dale speaks to the ambulance workers that helped him after his fall.

'Thank you for what you did for me': LBC's Iain Dale reunites with NHS workers who helped him fight back after fall
Cross Question Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/07 | Watch Again

Cross Q

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/07 | Watch Again

Keir Starmer

Labour needs to give the public 'answers' if they want to win the next General Election, former No.10 strategist says

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Challenger 2 tank was destroyed

British Challenger tank in Ukraine 'blown up after hitting a Russian mine'

Mohan Muruganantharajah

Hero pilot dies after trying to rescue children stuck in Brecon Beacons

Sir Richard said the armed forces have been shredded

'We've shredded our armed forces': Ex-MI6 chief declares Britain is not properly defended amid threat from Russia
Marina Rivers was criticised for her swim

'I'm a little mermaid': Influencer sparks fury by swimming in deadly banned cave

Desperate Brits have taken to social media after their flights were cancelled

Hundreds of Brits left stranded after popular Greek holiday island hit by 'biblical' storm

Police rescued the python

Snake in a lane: 12-foot yellow python rescued from residential street in Birmingham

Harris attempted the "one chip challenge"

Teenager dies attempting 'one chip challenge' eating food made with two of the world's hottest chilli peppers
The crash happened on the A61 near South Stainley in North Yorkshire

Ukrainian teenager orphaned as family killed in car crash in North Yorkshire months after father 'died in collision'
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/09 | Watch Again

Shelagh and caller Mary

'It's broken beyond repair': This caller fears for poverty stricken people as new report reveals collapse of social contract