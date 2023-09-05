Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/09 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
5 September 2023, 21:19
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Jeremy Corbyn – Independent MP for Islington North and former Leader of the Labour Party
- Danny Kruger – Conservative MP for Devizes
- Sarah Southern – former Special Advisor to Prime Minister David Cameron
- Mona Siddiqui – Professor of Islamic and Inter-religious Studies at the University of Edinburgh
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.