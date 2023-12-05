Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/12 | Watch Again
5 December 2023, 21:42
Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/12 | Watch Again
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Rachael Maskell - Labour MP for York Central
- Chris Clarkson – Conservative MP for Heywood and Middleton
- Ella Whelan – journalist and Spiked Online columnist
- Oliver Kamm – journalist, author and The Times columnist
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.