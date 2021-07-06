Cross Question with Iain Dale: 06/07: Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:

Tory MP, Ben Everitt

Shadow Secretary of State for Employment Rights and Protections, Andy McDonald

UK Music Chief Executive, Jamie Njoku-Goodwin

Human Rights Watch UK Director, Yasmine Ahmed

You can get involved by calling LBC on 0345 60 60 973.

Tweet @LBC or text 84850.

Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.