Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 6pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/09 | Watch Again
7 September 2023, 15:37
Watch Again | Cross Question with Iain dale 06/09
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Greg Hands – Chairman of the Conservative Party and Conservative MP for Chelsea and Fulham
- Layla Moran – Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and International Development, and MP for Oxford West and Abingdon
- Grace Blakeley – Tribune writer, columnist and political commentator
- Dan Hodges – political commentator at the Mail on Sunday
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.