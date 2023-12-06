Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/12 | Watch Again

6 December 2023, 21:32

Iain Dale hosts Cross Question | Watch Again 06/12

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Robert Courts – Chair of the Defence Select Committee, and Conservative MP for Witney and West Oxfordshire.
  • Geoff Norcott – Political commentator, author and comedian.
  • Afua Hagan – Journalist and broadcaster.
  • Steve Reed - Shadow Environment Secretary.

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

