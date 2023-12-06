Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/12 | Watch Again
6 December 2023, 21:32
Iain Dale hosts Cross Question | Watch Again 06/12
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Robert Courts – Chair of the Defence Select Committee, and Conservative MP for Witney and West Oxfordshire.
- Geoff Norcott – Political commentator, author and comedian.
- Afua Hagan – Journalist and broadcaster.
- Steve Reed - Shadow Environment Secretary.
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.