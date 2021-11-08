Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/11 | Watch Live from 8pm

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full here.

On Monday, Iain Dale is joined for the agenda-setting debate programme by:

- Sarah Olney, Liberal Democrat MP for Richmond Park

- Ellie Mae O'Hagan, Director of CLASS think tank and political commentator

- John O'Connell, Chief Executive of the TaxPayers' Alliance

- Francesca Fraser, Senior Researcher at the Onward think tank

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.