Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/11 | Watch Live from 8pm

8 November 2021, 15:19

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full here.

On Monday, Iain Dale is joined for the agenda-setting debate programme by:

- Sarah Olney, Liberal Democrat MP for Richmond Park

- Ellie Mae O'Hagan, Director of CLASS think tank and political commentator

- John O'Connell, Chief Executive of the TaxPayers' Alliance

- Francesca Fraser, Senior Researcher at the Onward think tank

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims

MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/11 | Watch again

Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'

Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/11 | Watch again

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/11 | Watch again

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale

Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist

Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10 | Watch again

Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had

Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

Dr David Nabarro: 'Augmented plan A' would reduce UK Covid cases

WHO Covid Envoy: 'Augmented plan A' would reduce UK case rates

Exclusive
Watch again: Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup speaks to LBC

Watch again: Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup speaks to LBC

Iain Dale on Sunday 24/10 | Watch again

Iain Dale on Sunday 24/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan' of Michael Gove

Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan of Michael Gove'

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch again

Tory MP: Government's net zero plan 'the stuff of madness'

Tory MP: Government's net zero plan 'the stuff of madness'

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/10 | Watch again

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was in politics for the right reasons

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was an MP for the right reasons
Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch Again

Iain Dale: Make Southend a city to honour Sir David Amess

Iain Dale: Make Southend a city to honour Sir David Amess

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Seriel killer Stephen Port

Boyfriend of Stephen Port victim 'treated different by Met Police because he is gay'
Sir Jonathan Michael will chair the inquiry into the David Fuller case

Morgue abuse: Inquiry will be held into David Fuller's "unspeakably vile" crimes
Richard Ratcliffe has been on hunger strike for 16 days.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe husband criticises 'pretty dark' Govt as hunger strike continues
A steam train travels through Yorkshire Dales National Park

Steam trains' links to colonialism and slavery now come under scrutiny
Boris Johnson will skip an emergency debate on sleaze

Boris Johnson to dodge MPs' scrutiny in sleaze debate as he refuses to say sorry
Louise Akester shared the video after finishing her final shift

Watch: Care worker sacked for refusing vaccine says it's 'so unfair' in teary video
Roberts Buncis was stabbed dozens of times, a court heard

Teenager stabbed and tried to behead 12-year-old friend in ‘brutal and horrific’ murder
Paul Millachip died in a shark attack on Saturday

Tributes to London man killed in Australia shark attack as police find only his goggles
Four police officers were attacked by a knifeman in Cannes

Knifeman shot after attacking police officers in 'terrorist' incident in French city
UK families pictured travelled to the US on Monday as borders reopened

Travel boost for millions as US reopens border to Brits for first time during Covid