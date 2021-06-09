Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

9 June 2021, 18:48

By Fiona Jones

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:

  • Salma Shah – political commentator and former Special Advisor to Home Secretary Sajid Javid
  • Jacqui Smith – former Home Secretary, former Labour MP and current co-host of the For The Many podcast
  • Suzanne Moore – writer and columnist
  • Tom Bower – biographer, author and investigative journalist

You can get involved by calling LBC on 0345 60 60 973.

Tweet @LBC or text 84850.

Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

