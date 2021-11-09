Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/11 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

9 November 2021, 14:28

By Sam Sholli

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full here.

On Tuesday, Iain Dale is joined for the agenda-setting debate programme by:

- Baroness Kate Hoey, non-affliated member of the House of Lords and former Labour MP

- Kate Green, Shadow Secretary of State for Education and Labour MP for Stretford and Urmston

- Daisy Cooper, Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats and Lib Dem MP for St Albans

- Gordon Rayner, Associate Editor of the Daily Telegraph

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/11 | Watch again

MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims

MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/11 | Watch again

Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'

Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/11 | Watch again

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/11 | Watch again

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale

Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist

Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10 | Watch again

Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had

Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

Dr David Nabarro: 'Augmented plan A' would reduce UK Covid cases

WHO Covid Envoy: 'Augmented plan A' would reduce UK case rates

Exclusive
Watch again: Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup speaks to LBC

Watch again: Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup speaks to LBC

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale on Sunday 24/10 | Watch again

Iain Dale on Sunday 24/10 | Watch again

Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan' of Michael Gove

Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan of Michael Gove'

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch again

Tory MP: Government's net zero plan 'the stuff of madness'

Tory MP: Government's net zero plan 'the stuff of madness'

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/10 | Watch again

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was in politics for the right reasons

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was an MP for the right reasons
Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

One man was arrested in Canary Wharf

Two British businessmen arrested on suspicion of people smuggling offences in dawn raid
All NHS and social care workers must be fully vaccinated by April 1st

Covid jabs mandatory for all NHS and social care workers, Sajid Javid confirms
Boris Johnson skipped Monday's emergency Commons debate on Parliament's standards system

MPs should be allowed to have second jobs, Downing Street insists
Claudia Webbe has refused to step down as MP

Disgraced MP Claudia Webbe launches bid to appeal harassment conviction
Police have set up near Caerphilly

Boy killed in Wales dog attack named as 10-year-old Jack Lis

The Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be mandatory for frontline NHS staff

Covid vaccines 'to be mandatory for frontline NHS staff in England'
Police want to speak to this man

Man left woman with broken jaw after she refused to give him her phone number
Boris Johnson has come under heavy fire in the 'sleaze' row

Raab: The whole Government regrets how we handled 'Tory sleaze' row
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC after the PM was absent from a Commons debate

PM accused of 'running away' from scrutiny after dodging Tory sleaze debate
All four UK health services have committed to go net zero.

UK health services pledge to go net zero to reduce global warming to 1.5C