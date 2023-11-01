Cross Question with Iain Dale 1/11 | Watch Again

1 November 2023, 21:41

Cross Question 1/11 | Watch again

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Jessica Harrington - Family law barrister & former Conservative MP.
  • Zack Polanski - Deputy Leader of the Green Party of England and Wales.
  • Salma Shah - Political commentator - who was a special advisor to Sajid Javid while he was Home Secretary.
  • Sam Freedman - Senior Fellow at the Institute for Government & former adviser at the Department for Education.

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

