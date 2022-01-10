Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

10 January 2022, 16:06

By Sam Sholli

You can watch Monday's episode of Cross Question here.

On Tuesday's edition of the agenda-setting debate show, Iain Dale is joined by:

Emma Hardy - Labour MP for Kingston Upon Hull South

Martin Vander Weyer - Business Editor of the Spectator and author of new book 'The Good, the Bad and the Greedy: Why We've Lost Faith in Capitalism'

Suzanne Evans - Political commentator, director of the public affairs consultancy Political Insight, former deputy chairman of UKIP and also a former board member of the Vote Leave campaign

Laurie Macfarlane - OpenDemocracy Columnist and Fellow at the UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube, Facebook and Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Caller slams Boris Johnson

'He'll just ride roughshod over the rules': Caller slams Boris Johnson

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/01 | Watch again

Decision to award Tony Blair a knighthood is 'the right one', says ex-Labour MP

Decision to award Tony Blair a knighthood is 'the right one', says ex-Labour MP

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/01 | Watch again

Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller

Best of 2021: Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller

Watch in full: Kathleen Stock speaks to LBC

Watch in full: Kathleen Stock speaks to LBC

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale reflects on the backbench rebellion that threatens the PM's future

LBC Views: Can Boris Johnson get himself out of this unholy mess?

Tory councillor: Backbench rebellion 'beginning of the end' for PM

Tory councillor: Backbench rebellion 'beginning of the end' for PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/12 | Watch again

Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation

Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch again

MPs from across the parties have taken aim at Boris Johnson

'That man doesn't take responsibility': MPs on Cross Question criticise Boris Johnson

Iain Dale has criticised the PM for "throwing Allegra Stratton under the bus"

Iain Dale says PM held 'dead cat' press conference amid Christmas party controversy

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/12 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/12 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Boris Johnson 'needs to reset his government', says Tory MP

Boris Johnson 'needs to reset his government', says Tory MP

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/12 | Watch Live

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/12 | Watch again

Iain Dale

Iain Dale calls out 'apologists' for China and Russia

Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide

Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide
Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12 | Watch again

Fan-led football review chair Tracey Crouch takes your calls | Watch again

Fan-led football review chair Tracey Crouch takes your calls | Watch again
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/11 | Watch again

Boris Johnson is 'the best campaigner of our generation', says Tory MP.

Boris Johnson is 'the best campaigner of our generation', says Tory MP

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michael Gove set out his plans to end the cladding crisis

'Developers must fix their own buildings': Gove vows to end cladding scandal
Labour has described the way the refurb was funded as "corruption plain and simple"

PM will not face watchdog investigation into Downing Street flat refurbishment
It is the largest and most complete fossil of its kind ever found in the UK

Rutland ichthyosaur: One of the "greatest finds" in British palaeontology
Virgin media and O2 will not be reintroducing roaming charges.

Virgin media and O2 will not reintroduce EU data roaming charges
Djokovic has won his visa battle but still faces the prospect of being kicked out of Australia

Novak's 'biggest win': Mum hails visa victory after court lets him play in Australian Open
Retailer Wilko is planning to close 15 stores this year

Wilko plans to close 16 branches this year in 'nail in the High Street's coffin'
Boris Johnson has confirmed the Government is considering cutting the self-isolation time for people who test positive for Covid

PM confirms self-isolation could be cut but insists he is 'following the science'
Donnelly was well known for his role as Mr MacKenzie in Grange Hill.

Grange Hill actor Nicholas Donnelly dies aged 83

Cladding crisis: Caller facing bankruptcy and 'fighting it every single day on credit cards'

Cladding crisis: Caller fighting bankruptcy 'every single day on credit cards'
James O'Brien's powerful take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

James O'Brien's merciless take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation