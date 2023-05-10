Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/05 | Watch Again

10 May 2023, 21:11

Watch Again: Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/05

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Tom Loughton – Conservative MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, and Member of the Home Affairs Select Committee.
  • Baroness Angela Smith – Shadow Leader of the House of Lords.
  • Dr Justin Schlosberg – Co-founder and Research Director of the Truth Defence campaign.
  • Dr Linda Yueh – Economist at the University of Oxford.

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/05 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/05 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/05 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/05 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch Again

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/04 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/04 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/04 | Watch Again

Cross Q

Cross Question 17/04 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 12/04/23

Cross Question 12/04 | Watch Again

'Tax the rich until the pips squeak': Journalist offers solution to NHS pay demands

'Tax the rich until the pips squeak': Journalist offers solution to NHS pay demands

Cross Question

Cross Question 11/04 | Watch Again

Iain Dale and President of Royal College of GPs

'Deprivation is the real divide' says President of Royal College of GPs

Iain Dale Cross Question

Cross Question 05/04 | Watch Again

'How come Trump defies political gravity yet again?' asks Iain Dale as former President leads in the polls

'How come Donald Trump defies political gravity yet again?' asks Iain Dale as former President leads in the polls

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

04/04 Cross Question

Cross Question 04/04 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 03/04

Cross Question 03/04 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question 29/03 | Watch Again

'I'm livid': Lawyer's 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

'I'm livid': Furious lawyer says her 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans
Iain Dale

Cross Question 28/03 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question 27/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question 22/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question 21/03 | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak made the promise during his leadership campaign

Government ditches plan for thousands of EU laws to expire automatically at the end of 2023
The Mirror publisher admitted ‘some evidence’ of unlawful information gathering in relation to Prince Harry that ‘warrants compensation’

Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy decided 'royal life was not for her' after alleged illegal intrusion into private life
Ellie Jacobs' baby Archie died when he was five weeks old

Teenage mum admits killing baby with paracetamol overdose after her own mother was killed by boyfriend in car crash
Josef Fritzl wants to see his family again

Incest fiend Josef Fritzl who fathered seven children with daughter 'wants to see family again' and aims to live to 130
Robert Jenrick speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr

Channel migrants are often 'lower-skilled people' and represent 'burden on the British state', Robert Jenrick tells LBC
A Chinese communist party spokesman has criticised Liz Truss

Liz Truss' Taiwan trip makes Chinese 'reunification' with island more likely, Beijing spokesman threatens
Tonight with Andrew Marr on Wednesday

Andrew Marr: The government's immigration bill is at the heart of a fight for the soul of the UK
Drinkers at the Walnut Tree in West Camel

In the drink: Somerset and Devon flooded after torrential downpour amid 'major incident' and 20 flood warnings
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/05 | Watch again

The Welsh composer was jokingly accused of being 'Meghan in disguise'.

‘I look this way all the time’: Moustached Coronation guest Sir Karl Jenkins says he wasn't ‘Meghan Markle in disguise’