Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch Again

10 October 2023, 21:58

Watch Again | Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10/2023

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Nick Thomas-Symonds - Labour's Shadow Minister without Portfolio - and MP for Torfaen
  • Christian Calgie - Senior political correspondent for the Daily Express
  • Luciana Berger - Former Labour MP - who rejoined the party early this year, 4 years after leaving it because of anti-Semitism
  • Owen Jones - Columnist for The Guardian

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 9/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 4/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 3/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 2/10 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/09 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/09 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/09 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/09 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/09 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/09 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/09 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/09 | Watch Again

Iain Dale told the caller to 'go to hell'

'Who will put bread on the table?': XL Bully breeder told 'go to hell' after admitting selling dogs to drug dealers

Emily and XL Bulliesd

Labour's Emily Thornberry says dangerous dogs should be 'rounded up and put down' amid calls to ban XL Bullies

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/09 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/09 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/09 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/09 | Watch Again

SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Iain Dale

'It’s prosperous, frankly': Iain Dale disagrees with Labour's claim that doctors' strikes are not tied to waiting lists
Iain Dale

‘They don’t deserve to be in government’, says Iain Dale as Tory Peer considers supporting Labour in next election
Iain Dale

'Language has consequences': Iain Dale reviews Lee Anderson's 'irresponsible' language directed towards migrants
Iain Dale

Bibby Stockholm is 'a death trap', warns fire safety expert as first 15 migrants board controversial barge
Iain Dale

‘This is a very expensive way to be cruel’: Green Party Spokesperson takes aim at Bibby Stockholm barge

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emergency services are at the scene

Flights suspended at Luton Airport after huge fire tears through terminal car park

Holly Willoughby has been at the centre of a number of stories in the last 12 months

From Schofield controversy to 'murder plot': Inside Holly's 'year from hell' as presenter quits This Morning
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel

Joe Biden labels Hamas attacks 'act of sheer evil' as he pledges support for Israel

Israeli ambassador speaks of Hamas 'war crimes', telling Iain Dale 'Western civilisation should realise this is a clear cut case'

'This is clear cut': Israeli ambassador to UK labels Hamas 'barbaric terrorists' as she accuses group of war crimes
A second October 'mini-heatwave' is on the way

Exact date Brits to bathe in second October 'mini-heatwave' - but not before torrential rain hits
Ashley Dale was killed at home

Family of Ashley Dale break down in court as they hear final messages of council worker gunned down at home
Maggie Chapman MSP's tweet about the Hamas attack is being "assessed" by Police Scotland.

Police assessing tweet by Green MSP who claimed Hamas attack was 'consequence' of 'Israel State' actions
Angela Rayner said she thought she was going to 'do a full John Prescott' after the protester accosted Sir Keir

Angela Rayner says she 'nearly did a full John Prescott' on protester who poured glitter on Keir Starmer
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 10/10

Tonight with Andrew Marr on Tuesday

Andrew Marr: After Starmer's conference speech, it's no longer possible to question what Labour stand for