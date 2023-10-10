Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch Again

Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
10 October 2023, 21:58
Watch Again | Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10/2023
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Nick Thomas-Symonds - Labour's Shadow Minister without Portfolio - and MP for Torfaen
- Christian Calgie - Senior political correspondent for the Daily Express
- Luciana Berger - Former Labour MP - who rejoined the party early this year, 4 years after leaving it because of anti-Semitism
- Owen Jones - Columnist for The Guardian
