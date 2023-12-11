Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/12 | Watch Again

Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/12
11 December 2023, 22:36
Iain Dale hosts Cross Question: Watch again 11/12
You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Bob Seely - Conservative MP for the Isle of Wight.
- Beth Winter - Labour MP for Cynon Valley - who is a member of the Socialist Campaign Group of Labour MPs.
- Paul Drechsler - Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce & former President of the CBI.
- Ava Vidal - Comedian and journalist.
