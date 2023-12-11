Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/12 | Watch Again

11 December 2023, 22:36

Iain Dale hosts Cross Question: Watch again 11/12

By Amelia Frei

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Bob Seely - Conservative MP for the Isle of Wight.
  • Beth Winter - Labour MP for Cynon Valley - who is a member of the Socialist Campaign Group of Labour MPs.
  • Paul Drechsler - Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce & former President of the CBI.
  • Ava Vidal - Comedian and journalist.

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/12| Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11| Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/11| Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 15/11 | Watch Again

Ali Miraj CQ

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 14/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/11 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 1/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/10 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

The security guard was filmed mopping around the homeless man

Homeless man, 25, left feeling like 'no one, nothing' after sleeping bag was soaked by McDonald's security guard
George, Charlotte and Louis joined Kate on a visit to a baby bank

Prince Louis joins George and Charlotte as they handpick toys for children at baby bank with Kate
Puerto Venecia, well-recognized shopping center based out of the city of Zaragoza, Spain.

Zara pulls campaign from website amid boycott calls after brand accused of 'mocking' Gaza victims
Bianca Censori's (left) parents feared their daughter was simply a 'rebound' for rapper Kanye West following his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian (right), it has been revealed. Credit: Getty/Alamy

Bianca Censori's parents feared daughter was 'rebound' for 'disturbing' Kanye West following Kim Kardashian split
A woman got an unusual surprise in her Christmas tree.

Trees-passer! Woman left horrified after finding unexpected guest ‘breathing’ in her Christmas tree
David Davis tells Andrew Marr that the ERG and those on the right of the Tory Party are ‘playing with Brexit fire’

Tory ERG are 'playing with Brexit fire' over proposed amends to Rwanda migration bill, warns former party chairman
Shirley Anne Field has died

The Entertainer and Alfie actress Shirley Anne Field dies aged 87

Rishi Sunak provided evidence to the Covid inquiry today

Sunak Covid Inquiry: Five things we learnt as PM says he's 'deeply sorry' for deaths and defends Eat Out To Help Out
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 11/12

Prince Harry has been ordered to pay the Mail on Sunday's publisher's legal fees

Prince Harry ordered to pay Mail on Sunday nearly £50,000 after losing libel case battle