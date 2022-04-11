Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

By Seán Hickey

Cross Question is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch live here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tonight, Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:

Jacqui Smith – former Labour Home Secretary and co-presenter of the For The Many podcast

Emma Woolf – broadcaster, journalist and author

Annabel Denham – Director of Communications at the Institute of Economic Affairs

Jonathan Lis – political commentator and journalist

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.