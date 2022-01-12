Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/01 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

You can watch Wednesday's episode of Cross Question here.

On Wednesday's edition of the agenda-setting debate show, Iain Dale is joined by:

Sam Tarry - Labour MP for Ilford South and shadow transport minister

Justine Greening - Former Education Secretary & Founder of the Social Mobility Pledge

Professor Ellis Cashmore - Professor of Sociology at Aston University and author

Mahyar Tousi - Political YouTuber