12 September 2023, 21:25

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/09 | Watch Again

By Anna Fox

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Sir Robert Buckland – Conservative MP for South Swindon, former Lord Chancellor and former Secretary of State for Wales, and Justice
  • Jamie Driscoll – Independent Mayor of the North of Tyne Combined Authority
  • Ash Sarkar – Contributing Editor of Novara Media
  • Grant Tucker – journalist and broadcaster

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

