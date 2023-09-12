Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/09 | Watch Again
12 September 2023, 21:25
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Sir Robert Buckland – Conservative MP for South Swindon, former Lord Chancellor and former Secretary of State for Wales, and Justice
- Jamie Driscoll – Independent Mayor of the North of Tyne Combined Authority
- Ash Sarkar – Contributing Editor of Novara Media
- Grant Tucker – journalist and broadcaster
