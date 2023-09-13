Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/09 | Watch Again
13 September 2023, 21:49
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/09 | Watch Again
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Barry Gardiner – Labour MP for Brent North and former Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade
- Nimco Ali – Chief Executive of The Five Foundation
- Dale Vince – Founder of Ecotricity and Chairman of Forest Green Rovers Football Club
- Vicky Ford - Conservative MP for Chelmsford
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.