Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/09 | Watch Again

13 September 2023, 21:49

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/09 | Watch Again

By Anna Fox

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Barry Gardiner – Labour MP for Brent North and former Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade
  • Nimco Ali – Chief Executive of The Five Foundation
  • Dale Vince – Founder of Ecotricity and Chairman of Forest Green Rovers Football Club
  • Vicky Ford - Conservative MP for Chelmsford

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/09 | Watch Again

Iain Dale told the caller to 'go to hell'

'Who will put bread on the table?': XL Bully breeder told 'go to hell' after admitting selling dogs to drug dealers

Emily and XL Bulliesd

Labour's Emily Thornberry says dangerous dogs should be 'rounded up and put down' amid calls to ban XL Bullies

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/09 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/09 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/09 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/09 | Watch Again

SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Iain Dale

'It’s prosperous, frankly': Iain Dale disagrees with Labour's claim that doctors' strikes are not tied to waiting lists

Iain Dale

‘They don’t deserve to be in government’, says Iain Dale as Tory Peer considers supporting Labour in next election

Iain Dale

'Language has consequences': Iain Dale reviews Lee Anderson's 'irresponsible' language directed towards migrants

Iain Dale

Bibby Stockholm is 'a death trap', warns fire safety expert as first 15 migrants board controversial barge

Iain Dale

‘This is a very expensive way to be cruel’: Green Party Spokesperson takes aim at Bibby Stockholm barge

Cross Q

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch Again

Cross Q

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/08 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/07 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch Again

cross question

Cross Question with Iain Dale18/07 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/07 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/07 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Libya has been devastated by the floods

Death toll in Libya could reach 20,000, mayor says, as King Charles says UK 'stands ready to provide support'
The Home Secretary and Policing Minister are under fire from officers for snubbing an important policing summit.

Suella Braverman under fire for snubbing key officers' conference

Andrew Malkinson spent 17 years in prison for a rape he did not commit

Investigation launched into handling of Andrew Malkinson case after wrongful rape conviction
Three people have been arrested at Gatwick airport

Sara Sharif’s fugitive father, stepmother and uncle arrested on suspicion of murder after return to Britain
The government has been defeated

Government plan to scrap water pollution rule to boost housebuilding defeated in House of Lords
The Range is understood to have paid £5million for the Wilko brand

Wilko brand bought by The Range for £5million following high street chain's collapse

A key witness has claimed suspect Christian Brueckner told him ‘she didn’t scream’

Madeleine McCann suspect 'begs friends to support him in court' over child sex charges

Tobias Ellwood made the comments in July

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood quits as chairman of defence committee after comments about Taliban

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/09 | Watch Again

Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a “soft" Brexit, says Andrew Marr.

Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a 'soft' Brexit, writes Andrew Marr