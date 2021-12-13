Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale is joined tonight for the agenda-setting debate show by:

Ailbhe Rea - Political Correspondent at the New Statesman

Alistair Burt - Former Conservative MP and Minister

Donnachadh McCarthy - Activist and columnist on environmental and ecological affairs for The Independent

Frank Furedi - Emeritus Professor of Sociology at University of Kent and author of 'Why Borders Matter: Why Humanity Must Relearn the Art of Drawing Boundaries'

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube, Facebook and Global Player.