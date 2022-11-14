Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/11 | Watch again

14 November 2022, 21:38

By Abbie Reynolds

Watch Monday's Cross Question again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Kim Leadbeater - Labour MP for Batley and Spen
  • Angela Richardson - Conservative MP for Guildford
  • Aubrey Allegretti - Political Correspondent at The Guardian
  • James Dowling - Former advisor to David Gauke while he was a Cabinet Minister and a Former Civil Servant at the Treasury

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it live on Global Player.

