Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/02 | Watch again

15 February 2023, 21:51 | Updated: 15 February 2023, 21:53

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Siobhain McDonagh – Labour MP for Mitchem and Morden, and a member of the Treasury Select Committee
  • Lord (Daniel) Moylan – Conservative peer, former Chief Airport Adviser to Boris Johnson as Mayor of London, and former Deputy Chairman of Transport for London
  • Alex Crowley – former Political Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Senior Adviser to Boris Johnson's leadership campaign
  • Chris Daw KC – criminal barrister, legal commentator, and writer

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Global Player.

