Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch again

15 November 2022, 21:31

By Abbie Reynolds

Watch Tuesday's Cross Question again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Richard Graham - Conservative MP for Gloucester
  • Noa Hoffman - Political Reporter at The Sun
  • Yasmin Alibhai Brown - Author & political commentator
  • Steve Reed - Shadow Justice Secretary and Labour MP for Croydon North

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/11 | Watch again

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Iain EU

Iain Dale: It was never fair that only people from EU should have free access to UK

Iain Dale Cross Question 09/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale 08/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale 07/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/11 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/11 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/10 | Watch Again

Iain Dale's Cross Question 26/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

Iain Dale Cross Question 24/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/10 | Watch again

Liz Truss after her resignation statement today

Analysis by Iain Dale: Tories must get a grip or face election wipeout - but the die may already be cast

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/10 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/10 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/10 | Watch again

Nadine Dorries said the reason the Tories are currently set to lose the next election was because they ousted Boris Johnson

Tories currently set to 'absolutely lose' a general election 'because of what we did to Boris Johnson', says Dorries
CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/10 | Watch again

Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Universities are being told to ‘decolonise’ courses

Universities told to 'go woke' as degrees watchdog calls for courses to be 'decolonised'

The missiles struck Poland

Poland 'set to trigger' NATO clause after Russian missiles cross into Poland killing two people
Awaab Ishak died of a severe respiratory condition that was caused by prolonged exposure to mould in his home

1.2m people in England live in unsafe social homes, LBC reveals, as coroner says toddler's death must be wake-up call
Hundreds of homes across Britain have been left in darkness, with trains cancelled and roads flooded.

Storm battered Britain: blackouts sweep the country as deluge sees roads submerged and trains cancelled
Message from 38 Degrees over the jungle for Matt Hancock

Campaigners flew a plane over the I'm A Celebrity jungle with the message 'Covid bereaved say get out of here'
A Jet2 flight takes off

Drunken British pensioner 'to face trial in France' after 'groping air stewardess on flight' - forcing emergency landing
Rugby star Levi Davis has been missing since October 29

Missing rugby star Levi Davis spotted looking 'lost and confused' in Barcelona according to new eye-witness
A women's rally outside the Scottish Parliament.

Scottish Parliament says sorry for throwing out women wearing suffragette colours

twam

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/11 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak is 'looking over his shoulder' and avoiding making promises over Autumn Statement