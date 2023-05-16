Colin Brazier 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/05 | Watch Again
16 May 2023, 21:32
Watch Again: Cross Question 16/05/23
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again her.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Brendan Clarke-Smith – Conservative MP for Bassetlaw
- Bell Ribeiro-Addy – Labour MP for Streatham
- Freddie Sayers – Editor-in-Chief of UnHerd, founder of PoliticsHome and former Editor-in-Chief of YouGov
- Charlotte Proudman – Human rights barrister
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.