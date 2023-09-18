Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/09 | Watch Again

18 September 2023, 21:32

Cross Question 18.09

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

  • Bim Afolami – Conservative MP for Hitchin and Harpenden and former Vice Chair of the Conservative Party
  • Ian Blackford – SNP MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber and former Leader of the SNP in Westminster
  • Dr. Tessa Dunlop – historian, author and broadcaster
  • Winston Marshall – musician, podcast host and former lead guitarist of Mumford & Sons

