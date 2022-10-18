Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch again

By Abbie Reynolds

Watch Tuesday's Cross Question again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Rebecca Long-Bailey - Labour MP for Salford and Eccles - and a former Shadow Cabinet Minister and party leadership contender

Samuel Kasumu - Former special advisor on race and communities to Boris Johnson while he was Prime Minister - who is running to become the Conservative candidate for Mayor of London

Lord Brian Paddick - Liberal Democrat peer, former Mayor of London candidate, and a former Deputy Assistant Commissioner in the Metropolitan Police

David Linden - SNP MP for Glasgow East - who is the party’s Work and Pensions spokesperson in Westminster

