Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

18 July 2022, 13:43

By Seán Hickey

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:

  • Chris Skidmore – Conservative MP and former Universities Minister
  • Nick Thomas-Symonds – Shadow International Trade and Labour MP
  • Layla Moran – Liberal Democrat MP and Chair of All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus
  • Giles Kenningham – former Head of Press at Number 10 and former Director of Communications of the Conservative Party

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

