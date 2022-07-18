Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
18 July 2022, 13:43
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.
Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:
- Chris Skidmore – Conservative MP and former Universities Minister
- Nick Thomas-Symonds – Shadow International Trade and Labour MP
- Layla Moran – Liberal Democrat MP and Chair of All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus
- Giles Kenningham – former Head of Press at Number 10 and former Director of Communications of the Conservative Party
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.