Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch Again
19 July 2023, 22:58
Watch Again: Cross Question 19/07
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Jo Gideon – Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central
- Baroness (Ruth) Anderson – Labour peer and Chief Executive of Index on Censorship
- Angus Parsad-Wyatt – Chief Executive of ConservativeHome
- Ajmal Masroor – Iman and broadcaster
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.